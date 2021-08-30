Slightly over 63% of adults are fully vaccinated in Greece, official says at briefing

Over 6 million Greeks have been vaccinated with at least one dose against Covid-19, or 57.3% of the general population, Primary Health Care Secretary General Marios Themistocleous said on Monday during a regular briefing.

He added that 66.5% of the adult population has had at least one dose. Of those who completed their vaccination, they correspond to 54.5% of the general population (5,715,000 people) or 63.6% of the adult population, while the number of appointments for shots are on average around the 20,000 per day range.

Themistocleous cited detailed vaccination rates per age group, including those who have completed only the first of two doses.

Roughly, the highest vaccination rates are among those aged 55 to 80+ (lowest: 72.8% for ages 80-84, highest: 84.8% for 75-79). They are followed by those 50-54 (70.7%), 45-49 (67.7%), and 40-44 (62.9%).

Age groups 25-39 rates range betwen 52.9% and 55.7%, while the 18-24 ones are at 42.7%.

The younger groups, 15-17 and 12-14, stand at 16.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

In addition, at-home vaccinations for immobile people have reached 7,330 appointments through doctors; of these 5,500 have already completed vaccination.

AMNA