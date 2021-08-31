Gov’t spokesman Economou announces changes in government
Government spokesperson Yiannis Economou on Tuesday announced the following changes in the cabinet, as well as the formation of a new civil protection ministry that will replace the deputy civil protection ministry, including responsibility for the fire brigade.
The changes are as follows:
Civil Protection Minister: Evangelos Apostolakis
Citizen Protection Minister: Panagiotis Theodorikakos
Health Minister: Athanassios Plevris
Alternate Health Minister: Asimina Gaga
Tourism Minister: Vasillis Kikilias
Deputy Foreign Minister for Greeks Abroad: Andreas Katsaniotis
Deputy Defence Minister: Nikos Hardalias
Deputy Rural Development and Food Minister: Simos Kedikoglou
Transport and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Michalis Papadopoulos
Deputy Infrastructure Minister: Giorgos Karagiannis