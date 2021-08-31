Gov’t spokesman Economou announces changes in government

Government spokesperson Yiannis Economou on Tuesday announced the following changes in the cabinet, as well as the formation of a new civil protection ministry that will replace the deputy civil protection ministry, including responsibility for the fire brigade.

The changes are as follows:

Civil Protection Minister: Evangelos Apostolakis

Citizen Protection Minister: Panagiotis Theodorikakos

Health Minister: Athanassios Plevris

Alternate Health Minister: Asimina Gaga

Tourism Minister: Vasillis Kikilias

Deputy Foreign Minister for Greeks Abroad: Andreas Katsaniotis

Deputy Defence Minister: Nikos Hardalias

Deputy Rural Development and Food Minister: Simos Kedikoglou

Transport and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Michalis Papadopoulos

Deputy Infrastructure Minister: Giorgos Karagiannis