Newly appointed ministers were sworn in at the Presidential Mansion

The swearing in of ten new cabinet members was completed on Tuesday, before President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The event began with the signing of the necessary protocols by the president, the prime minister, and the representative of the Archbishop, Bishop of Orei Filotheos, who also conducted the swearing-in ceremony.

After an earlier announcement about a cabinet reshuffle, the newly appointed ministers include the following:

Athanassios Plevris (Health), Panagiotis Theodorikakos (Citizen Protection), Vassilios Kikilias (Tourism), Asimina Gaga (Alternate Health), Andreas Katsaniotis (Deputy FM), Nicholaos Hardalias (Deputy National Defense), Michail Papadopoulos (Deputy Transport) and Georgios Karagiannis (Deputy Infrastructure) and Simeon Kedikoglou (Deputy Agricultural Development for Fisheries).

The new cabinet will hold its first meeting on Thursday.