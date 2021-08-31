The changes in the government after Apostolakis’ refusal to accept portfolio

The Civil Protection portfolio will be taken over in its entirety by the Citizen Protection Minister after Evangelos Apostolakis, despite his initial acceptance, refused an appointment to become minister at the newly established civil protection ministry.

Until the appointment of someone to replace him, the Citizen Protection Minister will take over responsibility for Civil Protection and the fire brigade, while the current general secretary for Civil Protection will be responsible for operational coordination.

Following these developments the revised changes in the government are:



Citizen Protection Minister: Panagiotis Theodorikakos

Health Minister: Athanassios Plevris

Alternate Health Minister: Asimina Gaga

Tourism Minister: Vasillis Kikilias

Deputy Foreign Minister for the Diaspora: Andreas Katsaniotis

Deputy Defence Minister: Nikos Hardalias

Deputy Rural Development Minister for Fisheries Policy: Simos Kedikoglou

Deputy Transport Michalis Papadopoulos

Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister for Infrastructure: Giorgos Karagiannis

The position of Deputy Finance Minister for the Financial System is abolished.

The new members of the government will be sworn in at 16:00 on Tuesday and the new cabinet will hold its first meeting on Thursday.