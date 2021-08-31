The changes in the government after Apostolakis’ refusal to accept portfolio
The Civil Protection portfolio will be taken over in its entirety by the Citizen Protection Minister after Evangelos Apostolakis, despite his initial acceptance, refused an appointment to become minister at the newly established civil protection ministry.
Until the appointment of someone to replace him, the Citizen Protection Minister will take over responsibility for Civil Protection and the fire brigade, while the current general secretary for Civil Protection will be responsible for operational coordination.
Following these developments the revised changes in the government are:
Citizen Protection Minister: Panagiotis Theodorikakos
Health Minister: Athanassios Plevris
Alternate Health Minister: Asimina Gaga
Tourism Minister: Vasillis Kikilias
Deputy Foreign Minister for the Diaspora: Andreas Katsaniotis
Deputy Defence Minister: Nikos Hardalias
Deputy Rural Development Minister for Fisheries Policy: Simos Kedikoglou
Deputy Transport Michalis Papadopoulos
Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister for Infrastructure: Giorgos Karagiannis
The position of Deputy Finance Minister for the Financial System is abolished.
The new members of the government will be sworn in at 16:00 on Tuesday and the new cabinet will hold its first meeting on Thursday.