High risk of fire in three Greek regions on Thursday

The risk of fire will be very high (category 4) on Thursday in three Greek regions, according to the Wildfire Hazard map released by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Wednesday.

Particularly the regions of northern Aegean (particularly the islands of Chios, Samos and Ikaria), the southern Aegean (especially the island of Rhodes, Karpathos, Kos and Kalymnos) and the region of Crete are in category 4.

The General secretariat for Civil Protection has informed the responsible state authorities, as well as the regions and municipalities facing high risk of fire to be on high alert.

The general secretariat recommends that the public show extreme caution and avoid actions outdoors that may cause a fire through negligence, such as the burning of dry grass or garbage, throwing lit cigarettes or use of machines that produce sparks, as well as the use of barbeques.