Renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis dies at 96

Renowed composer and political activist Mikis Theodorakis died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Prolific in his creative output, Theodorakis composed a range of different kinds music, from operas and classical symphonic works, chamber music, oratorios, ballet and church music, to film scores, music for ancient drama and theatre, songs and post-symphonic works. His work can be distinguished in three main periods:

In the first period (1937-1960) he composed symphonic and chamber music based on Western European forms and modern techniques, in the second period (1960-1980) he attempted to combine the symphony orchestra with Greek folk instruments and created new forms based on the voice, while from 1981 he returned to symphonic forms and started to work with opera.

Theodorakis was instrumental in raising global awareness of Greece’s plight during the 1967-74 military dictatorship, at which time he was arrested, imprisoned and his music banned in Greece.

President Sakellaropoulou on the death of Mikis Theodorakis

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, spoke of a “pan-Hellenic figure and at the same time a universal artist, an invaluable asset of our musical culture”, referring to the loss of Mikis Theodorakis.

“Mikis Theodorakis, whose loss we mourn today, was a pan-Hellenic personality and at the same time a universal artist, an invaluable asset of our musical culture. He was given a rich and fruitful life that he lived with passion, a life dedicated to music, the arts, our country and its people, dedicated to the ideas of freedom, justice, equality and social solidarity”, Sakellaropoulou noted.

She added: “Mikis was tested in all kinds of music – song, oratorio, symphonic music, music for the cinema – with great success. He wrote melodies that intertwined with the historical and social course of Greece in the post-war years, music that functioned as an incentive, as a consolation, as a protest, as a support in the gloomy periods of our recent history.”

Sakellaropoulou said that he has always been a “politician” and linked political action with transcendence and struggle. He described himself as “lonely, independent, self-employed”.

“Dedicated to national dignity, humanity and solidarity, he has never ceased to be a profound, diverse artist, and an artist who insisted to the end on viewing the world with the romance and confidence of an eternal, indestructible youth.”

Mitsotakis: Mikis Theodorakis is our history and we must continue it as he would like

“Unfortunately, our meeting today was overshadowed by very sad news: Mikis Theodorakis is now passing into eternity. His voice was silenced and with him the whole of Hellenism was silenced,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday during a cabinet meeting.

“As was written about Palamas, ‘we had all forgotten that he is mortal’. However, he leaves us a legacy of his songs, his political action, but also his national contribution at critical moments. All Greeks are crying today,” Mitsotakis underlined.

“And for this reason, and with a decision of the government, a three-day national mourning is declared from today.”

“As you know, I had the honour of knowing him for many years and relatively recently I visited him. His advice has always been valuable to me, especially that concerning the unity of our people and overcoming the dividing lines.

“I believe that the best way to honour this global Greek will be for us, in our daily work, to put exactly this message into practice. Mikis is our History and we must continue it as he would like.”

Culture Min Mendoni: The Greeks mourn today

“Today we lost a part of Greece’s soul. Mikis Theodorakis, our Mikis, the teacher, the intellectual, the radical passed away. The one that made all the Greeks sing our poets,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in her message on the death of composer Mikis Theodorakis on Thursday.

“Mikis was international and his work belongs to the entire world. A major work, ecumenical, that touched and will continue to touch million of hearts. He is not with us anymore but the galaxy of his work is around us and lights us,” Mendoni said and concluded: “The Greeks mourn today”.

Tsipras: Mikis gave light to our souls

“Mikis gave light to our souls. He marked with his work the life and course of those who chose the road of democracy and social justice,” stated main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras in a post on Facebook on Mikis Theodorakis’ death.

Tsirpas underlined that “the superb composer, the fighter, the communist, the activist, through his music, life, struggles and his contradictions gave new meaning to freedom, to culture, art and participation. We are saying goodbye with the certainty that what he leaves behind is indelible. In the hearts of our people, the country’s identity, the cultural heritage of the world,” underlined Tsipras.

KINAL leader Gennimata: We say goodbye with sadness, respect and honour to Mikis Theodorakis

“We say goodbye with sadness, respect and honour to Mikis Theodorakis. The inexaustible composer, the composer of culture and struggles,” opposition Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Fofi Gennimata said on Thursday about the death of Mikis Theodorakis.

“Mikis Theodorakis has created a huge cultural capital for the country, while his ideas and political struggles that have inspired more than one generation, are legacies for democracy, freedom, national dignity,” Gennimata said in a statement and added:

“With his work he inspired and expressed all Greeks, who mourn today. He promoted the name of Greece, through his music and the prestige of his name, in every corner of the globe. He contributed to the promotion of Greek poetry, setting to music Greek poets whose speech reached the ends of the world. In difficult times for democracy, his songs were a beacon of hope that never went out for millions of Greeks. We all grew up, we fell in love, we became active citizens, we held hands in gatherings and concerts, we sang, we cried with emotion under the sounds of his music.”

She concluded: “We will miss him. His work will be here to inspire us and especially to unite us all, to fight for the Greece we dream of, the Greece that can. Because this is what Mikis himself would like. The Mikis of our youth, of our struggles and of our heart!”

KKE on Mikis Theodorakis’ death

“With deep sorrow and a standing ovation we say goodbye today to Mikis Theodorakis, a fighter and creator, a mentor and driver of the new struggling art in music” the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) said in an announcement on Mikis Theodorakis’ death on Thursday.

“Theodorakis’ music is brewed with all the ingredients that make masterpieces, the great art that captures the pulse of its time and intuits what is coming. The feeling, the spirit, the memory and the experience of the people that are struggling is the source of his inspriration.”

“We will continue to move with Mikis’ music until the bells of the social liberation sound,” KKE said in its announcement.