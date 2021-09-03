Civil Aviation authority extends notam for passengers from abroad to Sept 10

The Civil Aviation Authority has extended the current notam requirements for arrivals to Greece by air until 06:00 on September 10, to contain the spread of Covid-19. It also announced that the permanent residents of Chinese Taipei are included in the non-EU countries that are exempted from the entry ban to Greece.

Under the extended notam, entrance to Greece by air is denied to all third-country nationals (ie non-EU, non-Schengen area countries) and their families. Exception is made for those travelling for essential reasons.

Also exempted from the entry ban are permanent residents of the following non-EU countries:

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brunei, Belarus, Bahrein, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Lebanon, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Qatar, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, and the Vatican.

In addition, all passengers regardless of nationality are required to have filled out the passenger locator form (PLF) at https://travel.gov.gr before flying to Greece, and to be able to show documentation for one of the following three options:

a) Have completed vaccination at least 14 days before travelling

b) Have a negative Covid-19 test (PCR within last 72 hours before arrival in Greece, or rapid test within last 48 hours before arrival )

c) Certificate of having contracted Covid-19, issued 30 days after the first positive diagnosis; this is valid up to 180 days after the first positive test)

Passengers may also furnish a European digital certificate for any of the above.

All of the above requirements are valid for everyone over 12 years old.