Greeks pay tribute to Theodorakis, whose body will lie in state for three days from Tuesday

Ordinary Greeks on Friday placed flowers outside the home of the late Mikis Theodorakis, as the country bid farewell to the beloved composer, expressing their grief at the loss of a familiar and well-loved figure.

A musician that transformed the Greek music scene and elevated the country’s folk and popular music to a higher level, while teaching the Greek people to love and sing poetry, his prestige and passion and his dedication to the great political causes of his time have made him a figure whose influence and impact spreads far beyond Greece’s borders.

Theodorakis, who has written every kind of music from classical symphonies and opera to folk songs and achieved international fame through film scores such as the famous ‘Zorba the Greek’ syrtaki, ‘Z’ and ‘Serpico’, died on Thursday at the age of 96.

His remains will lie in state for three days at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral from Tuesday, September 7 until Thursday, September 9, between 10:00 and 14:00. At 15:00 on Thursday there will be a funeral service at the Athens Cathedral, according to the family’s announcement.

It has been made know that Theodorakis wished to be buried at his home town in Galatas, Chania.