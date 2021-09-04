Pre-festival events for the creation of the 1st Water Festival in Apokoronas

The open assembly for the water in Apokoronas organizes two-days of pre-festival events for the creation of the 1st Water Festival (coming in the spring). Join us in Kavoussi square – (Stylos springs) on 18-19th of September to be part of it.

The events aim to bring in touch, individuals and groups dealing with vital environmental and water issues.

Activities like discussions, hiking and cultural events are being organized before the spring event and are addressed to people of every age.

Water is vitally important in our lives, therefore it should be accessible to everyone without any exclusion.

During this two-day of events and discussions in September, we want to realize clearly, public, affordable and quality water for everyone.

The preparation of the above festival will proceed with the cooperation of a mosaic of individuals, groups and collectives who strongly wish to contribute and help with their fun, their creativity and hand-made work.

Every Sunday, at 7.00 pm, inside the place of the festival ( Stylos), in our open meeting, together we will decide our future actions and plan how to carry them out.

Everyone will be welcome to participate !

OPEN ASSEMBLY FOR ΤΗΕ WATER IN APOKORONAS

During the event, all health protection protocols from COVID 19 will be observed.