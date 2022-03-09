GNTO Promotes Winter Tourism in Greece Through Mountain Skiing Event on Crete

Aiming to promote Greece’s winter tourism options, the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) recently supported the Pierra Creta international mountain skiing event.

A bi-annual mountaineering event, Pierra Creta was held on Mt Psiloritis on the island of Crete, during March 4 and 5.

According to GNTO Secretary General Dimitris Fragakis, the organization’s new strategy includes the promotion of winter tourism also by supporting and promoting events that highlight the winter season in Greece.

“Pierra Creta is an excellent international event that has been running many years by a very active group of people on Crete… We will continue to support the race because such initiatives are the proof that our country can offer excellent travel experiences and services to its visitors during winter,” he said.

Over 160 athletes took part in Pierra Creta this year. They came from 11 countries, namely Austria, Switzerland, France, Netherlands, the US, Germany, the Czech Republic, Norway, Italy, Slovenia and Greece, and competed on a slope of Mt Psiloritis, registered by National Geographic as one of the 100 best descents in the world.

In addition, the race was covered by a group of specialized reporters from Austria, Italy and Germany.

Greece last year launched a winter marketing campaign promoting its mainland destinations. Under the title “Greece does have a winter”, the campaign aims to promote winter tourism and all the activities guests can enjoy during the

