Four dead, three injured in two car accidents on Crete

By CretePost.gr Newsroom on March 10, 2022

Two people died and three were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on a rural road in northern Crete on Wednesday night.

The accident took place at the 7th kilometer of the Heraklion-Viannos road near the village of Skalani.

The 36-year-old male driver of one vehicle and his 48-year-old female co-driver, both of Romanian origin, were pulled out dead from the wreck.

Another two men aged 24 and 22 and an 11-year-old girl were rescued from the same vehicle and sent to PAGNI hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The people in the second car involved in the incident were a male driver with his 19-year-old daughter who were unharmed.

Heraklion police is investigating the conditions of the accident.

Another car accident occurred also in Heraklion early on Wednesday morning.

Three cars crashed and a couple were trapped inside their own vehicle.

Firemen managed to take them out but it was too late, as they have died instantly after the crash.

