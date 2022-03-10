TUI to launch flights to Crete early for 2022 tourism season

German travel giant TUI will launch flights to Greece early this year for the 2022 summer season, according to TUI Germany CEO Stefan Baumert.

Speaking on occasion of the opening of the virtual ITB Berlin exhibition, Baumert said that TUI Germany, a subsidiary of the world’s biggest tourism company TUI Group, is expecting a good 2022 summer season and is currently not seeing any fundamental changes in booking behaviour despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“In particular, the classics around the Mediterranean are in demand and are recording growth in bookings that is even above the levels of 2019,” Baumert said, adding that destinations such as Mallorca, the Turkish Riviera and the Greek islands are the top favourites for travelers at the moment.

With regard to Greece, due to the high number of bookings, TUI will kick off the start of the season for the country and provide additional capacity for the Easter holiday. The company will launch flights with its TUI fly airline to Crete, Rhodes and Kos at the beginning of April.

TUI’s announcement falls in line with Greece’s kicking off its tourism season and opening to tourists earlier than ever this year.

It is reminded that TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen in January had stated that the company’s plans for this year include bringing 3 million customers to Greece, which is double the number of travelers that TUI brought to the country last year.

Baumert announced that TUI will launch a total of 120 additional flights in April, with most flights (62) going to Greece, followed by Mallorca (48). Additional capacities will also be available for the Cape Verde Islands and Egypt.

“There are currently many indications that business this summer will approach pre-pandemic levels, because people are longing for beautiful experiences and for travel,” Baumert added.

