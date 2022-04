African dust clouds to settle over Greece until Friday

African dust is expected again in Greece once more as of Tuesday, according to the Athens National Observatory’s meteo.gr weather service’s forecast model.

Dust concentrations are estimated to remain high until Thursday, April 7, while from Friday, April 8, they will subside.

The Ionian, Peloponnese, Cyclades, Crete and Dodecanese are expected to worst affected.