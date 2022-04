Train accident with one dead and two injured

A deadly train accident in which one person died and two were injured was reported on Tuesday at around 11:10 at Limnotopos,Kilkis.

A goods train on the Thessaloniki-Idomeni route hit three individuals on foot.

One person died and the other two were injured.

Police, the fire brigade and ambulances rushed to the site of the accident and took the injured persons to the hospital.